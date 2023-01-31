A 24-year-old Prince George man has been arrested following an 18-month drug trafficking investigation in Alberta.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), Jaydon Harrison was charged after he and a 24-year-old Edmonton woman were taken into custody on January 17th following a search of two Red Deer homes.

Communications Director, Mike Tucker told Vista Radio the 18-month-long investigation had some tense moments including a few involving Harrison at the very end.

“During the late stages of the investigation, he (Harrison) must have felt the heat coming and fled back to the Prince George area where he was arrested with the help of local police and sent back to Alberta.”

The following items were seized during the course of Project Radar:

3,751 grams of methamphetamine;

523 grams of fentanyl;

$1,500 cash.

Project Radar began in June 2021 in Red Deer and eventually expanded in scope as the group demonstrated ties to the Lloydminster drug market.

The Alberta-based unit received assistance from the Red Deer RCMP as well as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in PG.

The seizure saw $335,000 worth of drugs taken off the street.

That included nearly four kilograms of meth along with 500 grams of fentanyl powder.

Despite the end result, Tucker noted drug traffickers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated expanding their reach well beyond their home province.

“A lot of these big operations operate the same way as successful businesses do. The difference is that it’s an illegal commodity that greatly impacts society in a variety of different ways.”

“And there is a logical connection between drug markets in northern BC, the Lower Mainland, and Alberta. We have a great team of police with resources that allow us to work across borders.”

Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Katie Gowanlock. The 40-year-old is charged with 10 counts of drug trafficking and is believed to be in the Central Alberta area.

