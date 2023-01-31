The Northern Regional Construction Association (NCRA) will be gathering for a new, annual conference in March.

The NRCA is hosting the ‘Build the North’ Conference to tackle topics like contracts, risk management, leadership, mental health, culture, branding, technology, and creating resiliency.

“Our vision was to have a conference to allow professionals in the industry as well as service providers and other agencies that support the industry to get together and learn from industry professionals, network, and have some education sessions, and just some information just around what’s happening in construction right now,” said NCRA CEO Nicole Bryant.

“It’s been a long time with COVID-19 that we’ve been able to gather in person, and this is the first conference of its kind in our association.”

Bryant added before joining the NCRA, she was an affiliate partner for the NCRA.

“I provided educational sessions for the members and I knew how valuable that was,” she explained.

“So we wanted to put together a conference where we could bring in partners from BC Construction Association and other areas of the industry to give business owners and people supporting the construction industry a place to gather and learn about what’s new and what kinds of things are on the horizon for construction.”

The conference will be held at the Coast Hotel in Prince George on March 22nd and 23rd.