For the second time in four years, the College of New Caledonia is looking for a new president and CEO.

At a special meeting, Dr. Dennis Johnson announced he is retiring at the end of 2023.

“It’s important for me that our work to help students achieve their goals continues as this change happens,” said Dr. Johnson. “This decision comes after significant reflection but my wife and I believe it is the right time for us to focus on family, adventures, and new challenges.”

“My experience as the president of CNC has been the fulfillment of a career in post-secondary education that started as a one-term faculty contract 33 years ago. It has been my honour to lead CNC since 2019. I will leave at the end of this year knowing that the work we have done together has helped CNC to better meet students’ needs now and into the future.”

In 2019, Dr. Johnson joined CNC after replacing Henry Reiser who retired from the same role.

His career in post-secondary education spanned three provinces and included stints as an instructor, program coordinator, dean, and vice president.

The college’s Board of Directors has now begun the search process with an appointment expected sometime in 2024.

“We’re happy to have Dr. Johnson’s leadership for the rest of this year. We are grateful for the experience and new initiatives he has brought to CNC and thank him for his contributions,” said Shobha Sharma, chair of CNC’s board of directors.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Johnson in the year ahead on important initiatives for students and the college community. A new president will also offer an opportunity for further growth.”