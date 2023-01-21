The College of New Caledonia has resumed its annual search for environmentally focused projects to support through it’s legacy fund.

Successful applicants can receive up to $50,000 to continue their work sustaining and revitalizing local natural resources.

“Multiple community groups have great, novel ideas to enrich our lives,” said Tara Szerencsi, vice president of finance and corporate services.

“We already funded four projects resulting in long-term environmental improvements and new opportunities for people to enjoy our natural forest resources. It is a bonus for CNC that we are able to meet new community members and garner new research and educational collaborations with project proponents.”

Since it was launched in 2019, the CNC Research Forest Society (CNCRFS) legacy fund has provided $190,000 to projects in Northern BC.

“Originally the funding was intended for environmental improvement works within the CNC Research Forest, but the Society recognized the unique opportunity of serving the broader CNC region,” explained Research Forest manager Carl Pollard.

“We are seeing great results from all the funding recipients so far because each of those projects are led by local people who are passionate about improving the greater CNC communities.”

The CNCRFS legacy fund is open to individuals, businesses, community groups, First Nations communities, government agencies, as well as secondary and post-secondary schools within the communities CNC serves.