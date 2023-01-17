A Moberly Lake woman has plans for school and a sunny vacation after a near-million-dollar windfall.

Carrie Paquette hit the Siberian Storm major slots jackpot of just over $961,000 on PlayNow.com.

When BCLC called her at the store the next day, she hadn’t expected to hear the win was real.

“My stomach dropped!” said Paquette. “My husband kept shushing me as I was being loud. He didn’t believe it. He thought it was a scam call and he was a little embarrassed.”

Despite her husband’s initial hesitation, he came around, and together they went to find Paquette’s mother and sister in the store to share their excitement.

Moberly Lake is 93 kilometres west of Dawson Creek.