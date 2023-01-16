The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Kitimat.

Just after 5 am on Friday (January 13th), the Kitimat RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter a local business.

When officers attended the area, a possible suspect was observed carrying a large bag.

From there, police attempted to engage with the man, and reportedly dropped the bag and attempted to flee on foot.

As he did, the suspect fell to the ground and was injured.

The man was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services where it was determined that he had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other individuals or police officers required medical treatment.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

No further information will be released by the detachment.

However, the Kitimat RCMP continues to investigate the reported break-and-enter.