A 28-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man from Mackenzie are facing charges in connection to a break-and-enter and theft.

On Tuesday (January 10th), the Mackenzie RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a local business at around 1:53 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle was located, and the two occupants, both of whom are known to police, were arrested, and held for further investigation.

The man was also found to be on conditions of no contact with the woman.

The woman has since been released, while the man was remanded for court.

Karsen Gauthier and and Kelsey Novak are both facing charges in connection with the break-and-enter and theft.

Novak is scheduled to appear in Mackenzie Provincial Court on April 13th, while Gauthier is scheduled to appear next on February 9th.