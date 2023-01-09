The Bulkley Valley Roller Derby will have representation on an international level.

Elise St-Onge, a high school student from Smithers, was selected to play for Team Canada at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

“There was a tryout in Lethbridge, Alberta, and I was invited by the group,” St-Onge explained.

“I got the idea from one of the girls in Prince George, who had tried out a little bit before me.”

- Advertisement -

St-Onge says jamming was the first thing in the sport she felt passionate for.

“Basically, I just try to skate laps around the blockers while they’re trying to stop me from getting through the pack,” she explained.

“Each lap, each person I get past is a point, and as many points as I can get, is the goal before the two minutes is up.”

St-Onge started in the sport when she was just 13.

“My dad had some friends who played, and I was kind of going through a rough time, and he said ‘Hey, I think that this would be a really good way to help you cope with your teenage feelings,” St-Onge said.

“I started getting involved, and it was kind of hard at first to get super enthusiastic about it, just because I was just tired and stuff, but he was super supportive in getting me to overcome my stuff, and then I really got into it. All the derby girls have been super supportive and it’s just been an awesome experience and super helpful.”

The 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup will take place in Valnce, France from July 28th to 30th.

St-Onge said she will be training until then, as well as having team practices in Toronto and Alberta.