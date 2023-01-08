The Prince George Community Foundation (PGCF) is now taking applications for the Community Services Recovery Fund.

The Fund is a $400 million investment from the Federal Government to support charities and non-profits as they focus on how to adapt their organizations for pandemic recovery.

The PGCF is working with community foundations across Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross and United Ways to distribute the funding.

The fund supports community service organizations including non-profits, Indigenous Governing Bodies, and Registered Charities located in Canada.

The foundation isn’t just taking applications from Prince George, but also:

Quesnel

Wells

Williams Lake

100 Mile House

Mackenzie

McBride

Valemount

Vanderhoof

Fraser Lake

Fort St James

Burns Lake

Houston

Smithers

The Hazeltons

Kitimat

Terrace and Stuart

The deadline for applications is February 21st, 2023.

More information on the program and applications can be found here.