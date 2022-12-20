Listen Live

98% of surgeries postponed by pandemic completed
FeaturedNews

98% of surgeries postponed by pandemic completed

By Darin Bain
BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (Photo supplied by BC Government Flick)

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the latest figures show the strength of our province’s medical care system.

Dix says at least 98 per cent of all surgeries postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have now been completed, and surgical volumes are now back to the level they were before the pandemic struck.

Surgeries were first postponed in March of 2020, as the healthcare system prepared for a wave of coronavirus infections.

Dix adds that, if more surgeries are postponed due to the increase in respiratory infection, they’ll be quickly rescheduled.

-With files from the Vista National Newswire

