A trio of Prince George men have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the area.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, arrest warrants have been issued for 49-year-old Derek Timmins, 53-year-old Garth Goodkey, and 35-year-old Daniel Wilson.

Significant volumes of drugs and firearms were seized.

The file began in 2019 when the North District Investigation team looked into a number of individuals who had suspected of involvement in cocaine trafficking, resulting in seven search warrants in February of 2021.

In addition, three homes have been restrained and a large diamond ring was seized.

Timmins, has been charged with:

• Unlawfully trafficking cocaine for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization, section 467.12(1) CCC

• Unlawfully conspire to traffic cocaine, section 465(1)(c) CCC

• Unlawfully trafficking cocaine, section 5(1) CDSA

• Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of distributing for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization

Goodkey has been charged with:

• Unlawfully trafficking cocaine for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization, section 467.12(1) CCC

• Unlawfully conspire to traffic cocaine, section 465(1)(c) CCC

• Unlawfully trafficking cocaine, section 5(1) CDSA

• Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of distributing, section 9(2) Cannabis Act

• Traffic a non-restricted semi-automatic rifle, Section 99(1)(a) CCC

• Traffic a prohibited semi-automatic rifle, section 99(1)(a) CCC

• Trafficking two prohibited high-capacity magazines, section 99(1)(a) CCC

• Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purposes of distributing for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization, section 467.12(1) CCC

• Possess a restricted revolver,

Wilson has been charged with:

• Unlawfully trafficking cocaine for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization, section 467.12(1) CCC

• Unlawfully conspiring to traffic cocaine, section 465(1)(c) CCC

• Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of distribution, section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act

• Store firearms in a careless manner, section 86(1) CCC

If anyone has any information in connection to the location of these individuals please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers.

“CFSEU-BC continues to work with our partners throughout the province to identify individuals and groups engaged in the trafficking of illegal drugs that cause significant harm to our communities,” says Inspector Joel Hussey, Operations Officer for CFSEU-BC. “Whether they are in the Prince George region and B.C.’s North or elsewhere, CFSEU-BC will investigate and disrupt individuals and groups associated with distributing potentially deadly drugs and firearms that create a significant public safety risk.”