We now know who will be representing the District of Vanderhoof for the next four years.

Kevin Moutray is the district’s new mayor taking the position with 784 votes according to preliminary election results.

He beat out George Funk who came in second with 535 votes followed by Ken Holden who tallied 277 votes.

Moutray who sat on the District council for over a decade will take over for Gerry Thiessen who stepped down in September after a 14-year run.

In addition, the six spots on the council have also been determined.

The elected councilors consist of the following:

Ernest Martens – 918 votes

Cyndi Lauze – 869 votes

David Van Dolah – 820 votes

Ken Young – 818 votes

Brian Frenkel – 805 votes

Tom Bulmer – 679 votes.

The official results will be posted at 4 pm on Wednesday (October 19th).