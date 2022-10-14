Listen Live

New health unions contract will see workers receive wage hike of 3.24%

By Brendan Pawliw
(Supplied by Pixabay)

The provincial government has won the approval for a three-year contract with unions representing about 60-thousand healthcare workers across B-C.

The deal covers health care assistants, cleaning staff, lab assistants, and clerical staff.

The first year of the contract sees a flat 25-cent-an-hour wage increase, plus a hike of 3.24 percent.

Years Two and Three see increases of 5.5 and two percent, respectively.

However, a cost of living clause could see those raises increased in the second and third years.

The unions say 64 percent of members who voted approved the deal.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

