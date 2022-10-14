The provincial government has won the approval for a three-year contract with unions representing about 60-thousand healthcare workers across B-C.

The deal covers health care assistants, cleaning staff, lab assistants, and clerical staff.

The first year of the contract sees a flat 25-cent-an-hour wage increase, plus a hike of 3.24 percent.

Years Two and Three see increases of 5.5 and two percent, respectively.

However, a cost of living clause could see those raises increased in the second and third years.

The unions say 64 percent of members who voted approved the deal.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire