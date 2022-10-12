UNBC is among the top universities in Canada and the world once again.

The Times Higher Education World rankings include more than 1,600 universities active in research and globally focused.

This year’s rankings put UNBC in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th, the same level the school has achieved for five straight years.

Our university’s research score improved for the third consecutive year besting its previous high moving up to 679th place, up seven positions from a year ago.

- Advertisement -

The spike was based on the number of publications per faculty, research income to academic staff ratio, and research reputation.

In addition, UNBC’s international outlook shot up 97 positions to 775th.

The school saw a spike in three critical metrics like the proportion of international academic staff, international co-authorship, and the proportion of international students.

“Our researchers are collaborating with colleagues at universities around the world to discover solutions to pressing global issues. Meanwhile, our students and alumni are applying the knowledge they gained at UNBC to make a difference in their communities,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“UNBC’s consistently strong results in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings are a testament to these difference-makers. It’s their work in laboratories, government offices, health-care facilities, non-profit agencies, or as entrepreneurs that show the impact UNBC is having in northern B.C. and beyond.”

A link to the report can be found here.