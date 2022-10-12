The provincial government is amending the Employment Standards Regulations to ban 16- and 17-year-olds from working in the most dangerous jobs in the province.

The changes, which come into effect January 1st, will include positions requiring use of a chainsaw, mill and foundry work, tree-felling, and removal of asbestos.

Labour Minister Harry Bains says the new rules come after an examination of workplace injury data, and the situation in other provinces.

Training programs under the supervision of Skilled Trades BC will not be affected.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire