Last month, the BC Cancer Foundation launched what they’re calling the most ambitious health campaign in BC’s history.

They’re hoping to raise $500 million, and some of that will benefit Prince George.

“We are working with the community to support initiatives that are critical need for BC Cancer,” said Pardeep Khrod, Executive Director.

“There is some social media campaigns out there as well, there’s a lot of awareness and also just having conversations with individuals in Prince George that are wanting to support and invest in cancer care.”

Khrod said Prince George has one of the newest cancer centres in the province with the most advance technology and infrastructure pieces.

“We have an opportunity with the community is to advance our cancer care, and we’re working on raising funds for a program that’s called precision radiation therapy.”

Khrod described precision radiation therapy as a type of treatment that is targeted, and gets into the tumor site.

“What we’re seeing with type of treatment is that for patients that are coming in with metastatic cancers (cancers that spread from where it started to another part of the body), we’re starting to see positive outcomes.”

Khrod said it’s a $1.7 million initiative for the program, and the funding raised will be used to buy the equipment, and allow them to increase their capacity.

“The $1.7 million also will support research and clinical trials.,” Khrod explained.

She added they are also working on a fellowship program to help attract and retain young oncologists to the Northern Capital.

More information about the campaign can be found <a href=”https://bccancerfoundation.com/”>here</a>.