Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsNew incentive program attempting to shore up family doctor shortage in BC
FeaturedNews

New incentive program attempting to shore up family doctor shortage in BC

By Brendan Pawliw
(Photo supplied by Pixabay.com)

The provincial government says 54 new doctors have been hired to provide primary health care in communities across the province.

They’re the first newly-graduated doctors hired under a new incentive plan designed to solve the shortage of family physicians.

The new hires will be paid a base rate of 296-thousand dollars a year, plus a 25-thousand-dollar signing bonus.

There’s also assistance to help pay off student debt.

B-C health officials say talks continue with more than 60 other physicians.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News