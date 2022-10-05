The City of Williams Lake is keeping Councillor Ivan Bonnell in its thoughts after he was involved in a serious motor vehicle Monday afternoon.

In a release Mayor, Walt Cobb said “On behalf of the Council and staff we would like to wish Ivan all the best as he works to recover and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time.”

Bonnell is being treated at Kelowna General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash which took place at the intersection of Highway 97 and Mackenzie Avenue South.

-Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now