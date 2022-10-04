Ukraine continues to make progress against invading Russian forces this time, with a breakthrough in the southern region around Kherson (her-SOHN).

Russian officials are confirming that Ukrainian forces have broken through their lines and are advancing down the west bank of the Dnipro (duh-NEE-pro) River.

The advance could isolate thousands of Russian soldiers in the area.

Last month, Ukrainian troops liberated more than six thousand square kilometres of territory in the northeast, and continue to cut supply lines to Russian forces in that area.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire