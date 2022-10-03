Houston RCMP have seized drugs, guns and cash following a drug investigation.

Police launched an investigation on September 15 after reports of suspicious activity believed to be tied to drug trafficking.

RCMP said that throughout the investigation police gathered evidence and learned of further people possibly involved.

According to police, surveillance was conducted on a residence which resulted in one person found with suspected illicit drugs.

More surveillance was conducted at another residence a short distance away and police observed vehicles arriving and staying briefly over a short time period.

A search warrant was obtained for two residences in the community where police located and seized four firearms, a large sum of cash, small amounts of illicit substances, various drug trafficking materials and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being advised to contact the Houston RCMP.