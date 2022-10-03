Search crews are expecting to find more bodies, as they work their way through central Florida.

So far, 81 deaths in the state are being attributed to Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the region last Wednesday as a catastrophic Category Four storm.

Water levels in many areas are continuing to rise, as the massive rainfall from the storm now makes its way down the river systems.

U-S President Joe Biden is planning to visit the state on Wednesday.

In addition, Most schools on Prince Edward Island re-opened today (Monday), more than a week after the passage of post-tropical storm Fiona.

But a handful remain closed due to storm damage. Crews continue to work to restore power across the region.

More than 21 thousand customers are still without electricity on P-E-I as well as another 27 thousand in Nova Scotia.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire