Nine of NATO’s 30 member countries are backing Ukraine’s application for fast-track consideration of a bid to join the military and political alliance.

The leaders of the countries, from central and eastern Europe, fear that Russia may target them next.

They’re also calling on the organization to step up supplies of military equipment.

The war with Russia has complicated the Ukrainian application.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is calling for the application process to be considered at a “different time.”

All 30 member countries have to approve Ukraine’s application.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire