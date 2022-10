Municipal election day across the province is on October 15th, but an advanced voting date is right around the corner in Vanderhoof.

Wednesday, October 5th will be the one day for advanced voting.

You can cast your ballot at the District of Vanderhoof Municipal Office at 160 Connaught Street between 8:00 and 8:00.

On election day, you can cast your vote at the Friendship Centre at 219 Victoria Street East, once again from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

