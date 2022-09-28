Listen Live

Long border delays expected as pandemic travel restrictions come to an end Saturday

By Brendan Pawliw
The head of the union representing customs and immigration staff is warning that the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions as of Saturday will likely lead to long delays at the border.

Mark Weber, national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, says there’s already a shortage of staff at border crossings.

He says the scrapping of restrictions will likely lead to a surge in cross-border travel…and that will mean “significant delays” at crossing points.

Weber says the federal government needs to hire thousands more officers to cope.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

