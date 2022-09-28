The head of the union representing customs and immigration staff is warning that the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions as of Saturday will likely lead to long delays at the border.

Mark Weber, national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, says there’s already a shortage of staff at border crossings.

He says the scrapping of restrictions will likely lead to a surge in cross-border travel…and that will mean “significant delays” at crossing points.

Weber says the federal government needs to hire thousands more officers to cope.

