Updated Story at 3:05PM

Hurricane Ian has officially reached Florida.

The storm made landfall along Florida’s west coast early this afternoon (Wednesday PT) with maximum sustained winds near 241 kilometres an hour.

Ian is bringing heavy rain after it strengthened to just shy of a Category 5 hurricane fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida’s Governor says the next two days will be nasty and over two-and-a-half-million people are under an evacuation order.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Ian hit Cuba knocking power out to the Island nation and damaging the country’s delicate tobacco fields.

