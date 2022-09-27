For Love, a documentary written, produced, and directed by Northern BC’s Mary Teegee and Matt Smiley, has been picked up by Netflix in Canada.

The film focuses on the horrors of the residential school system, and how it is still negatively impacting Indigenous children and youth.

“The movie tells a story that a lot of Canadians don’t know about the history of residential schools and how that impacts the rates of Indigenous children in care today,” Teegee told My Nechako Valley Now.

“I think it is really important that Indigenous families and children understand that the reason that children are in care is not their fault, but it is really a broader, systemic methodical approach to cultural genocide.”

She also said the film shows the strength and resilience of the Indigenous community is still very much alive.

Last week, the film became available as a part of the Netflix Canada catalogue, and this Friday (September 30) is the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Teegee says she thinks everyone should do everything they can to educate themselves about residential schools and Canada’s cultural genocide on that day off.

“I believe it is a good opportunity for people to start reflecting on what they can do as part of reconciliation, and what does reconciliation mean to the individual.”

She added the responsibility falls on the shoulders of all Canadians, “we are in this country together. If somebody doesn’t know something, they need to ask somebody or talk to an Indigenous friend of theirs.”

The voice of the documentary is one that many people across the planet will recognize: Shania Twain.

Teegee said Twain has been advocating for children’s rights for years, citing the Shania Kids Can foundation.

“We always wanted a woman to narrate this film, but we also wanted to ensure the voice that we had would reach international attention.”

So far, the documentary has won of Best Documentary at the Mammoth Film Festival, and is a finalist for the 2022 Evident Change Media for a Just Society Awards.

For more information on the film, click here.