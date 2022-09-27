The BC Liberals have announced a potential name change.

Today (Tuesday), it was mentioned that its members will decide by the end of this year if “BC United” will be the new name for the official opposition.

Leader Kevin Falcon noted the process started at the party’s convention in June after two-thirds of delegates voted in favour of considering a new name.

In total, over 2,000 suggestions were submitted over a three-month period.

“This has been a process driven by members from day one, and among thousands of name-change suggestions, BC United emerged as the clear choice across the province,” continued Caroline Elliott, BC Liberal Vice-President. “We’ve long been a big-tent party, united together in our common vision for B.C., and it’s no wonder that so many members expressed this sentiment in their suggestions.”

Vista Radio has reached out to PG MLA’s Shirley Bond and Mike Morris for further comment. We are awaiting their response.