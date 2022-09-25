The College of New Caledonia is now providing free menstrual products at all campuses.

Menstrual product dispensers have been installed in female and gender-neutral washrooms.

The initiative was developed from a proposal by the College of New Caledonia Students’ Union in on-going discussions with college leaders.

“For many years, the students’ union provided donated menstrual products if students unexpectedly required them or could not afford them,” said Anuroop Kaur, women students’ representative at CNCSU.

“The service was highly utilized demonstrating a need. Offering these products for free in washrooms will allow students to easily access products they need without shame or stigma.”

The College’s Board of Directors approved the plan in their annual budget earlier this spring.