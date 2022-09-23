Northern BC lottery players have a chance for another sizeable jackpot.

A whopping 70 million dollars is up for grabs when it comes to the Lotto Max tonight (Friday) as well as an additional 31 max million prizes.

BCLC Spokesperson, Shelley Wong told Vista Radio they usually see a spike in purchases when the jackpot reaches its maximum.

“Typically, anytime there is a chance to win such a large jackpot, we usually see a spike in sales until the draw time so we always increased excitement from our players as well as new players who have the chance to win such a life-changing amount.”

The deadline to buy your ticket is 7:30 pm.

Now, if the lotto is not claimed, an additional two max million prizes will be added to Tuesday’s jackpot.