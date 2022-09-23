Meteorologists are warning people living in Atlantic Canada to keep their guard up with Hurricane Fiona on its way.

Heading northward, Fiona is expected to reach Nova Scotia waters by tonight (Friday) before passing through the eastern mainland part of the province, Cape

Breton, and Prince Edward Island tomorrow (Saturday).

While the hurricane is expected to become a post-tropical storm once it makes landfall, it will still likely cause damage and widespread power outages.

That’s because of the heavy rainfall and severe winds that the intense-low pressure system is packing.

Fiona is expected to make its way to Quebec’s Lower North Shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire