Cops for Cancer 2022 a “great success” – raising over $150k

By Will Peters
File Photo - Cops for Cancer riders along Highway 16 | My Bulkley Lakes Now staff

The Cops for Cancer Tour de North has wrapped up the 2022 journey, 14 riders successfully traveled 850 km over the course of one week.

Corporal Jen Cooper said “the ride was a great success. A few flat tires, a few bumps and bruises along the way, but overall the riders were in good spirits and had decent weather.”

She also said they met their fundraising goal, bringing in over $150,000 with donations still open.

Last year’s Tour de North raised over $133,000.

The money raised will go towards Camp Goodtimes and pediatric cancer research through the Canadian Cancer Society.

