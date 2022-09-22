Illegal cannabis and tobacco products were seized by 100 Mile House RCMP and several other Policing Services.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Brad Mckinnon said this morning (Wednesday, September 21st) at 8 they, along with Williams Lake RCMP, Indigenous Policing Services, with assistance from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Community Safety Unit, and the Ministry of Finance, Investigations Unit, took enforcement action on an illegal cannabis dispensary in Lac La Hache.

“This action resulted in the seizure of approximately $60,000 in illegal cannabis products and $160,000 in illegal tobacco products,” McKinnon said.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment continues with enforcement efforts directed at illegal cannabis activities in our area and would like to thank the BC Community Unit and the Ministry of Finance, Investigations Unit for their assistance with this matter and contributions toward improved public safety”

Anyone with information related to illegal cannabis cultivation, distribution, and sales is asked to contact 100 Mile Hose RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

–Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now