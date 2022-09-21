A new survey finds almost a quarter of Canadians say they have had to cut back on food purchases because of inflation.

Nearly 5,000 Canadians from coast to coast took part in a new survey from Dalhousie University.

Just over eight percent of respondents said they’ve had to change their diet to save money on food while just over seven per cent said the cost of groceries has led them to skip meals.

Statistics Canada reports year-over-year Inflation was at 7 percent in August, down from July, however grocery prices have risen 10.8 percent since 2021, the fastest pace in 40 years.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire