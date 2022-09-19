Smithers Musician Alex Cuba was celebrated at a block party on Saturday.

Cuba’s album Mendo, which he recorded and produced in Smithers, won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album in April.

Several local dignitaries gave their praise to Cuba during the event.

“When traveling around BC or around Canada, people say ‘where are you from’, and I’d say Smithers,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

“I’ve been finding in the last few years it’s just much faster to say I’m in that little town where Alex Cuba is from.”

Cullen added that Cuba has helped ‘mark who we are and told a beautiful story.’

“The fact that Alex has won a Grammy, the pinnacle of recognition for recording arts, and the folks who get this recognition most of them, as you would have seen on TV, work for these huge record labels, they’re doing it in a corporate way,” said Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach.

“The fact that Alex has won this award for an album that he produced himself, here in our community, in Northern British Columbia, I think it’s something that’s probably never been done before.”

Other local musicians, Elijah Quinn, Rachelle Van Zanten, and Mark Perry all performed during the event.

Cuba was also given a drum by the Witsuwit’in drummers.