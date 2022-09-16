A Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flying to London, England today (Friday) ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Other Canadian officials along for the trip include Governor General Mary Simon, as well as former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chretien, Paul Martin, and

Stephen Harper.

A state funeral for the British monarch will take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Yesterday (Thursday), a special session was held by members of parliament to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire