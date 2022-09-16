Listen Live

Canadian Delegation to Queen’s funeral will include four former Prime Ministers

By Brendan Pawliw
(Queen Elizabeth II during the opening ceremony of UNBC in 1994. Photo supplied by UNBC.)

A Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flying to London, England today (Friday) ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Other Canadian officials along for the trip include Governor General Mary Simon, as well as former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chretien, Paul Martin, and
Stephen Harper.

A state funeral for the British monarch will take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Yesterday (Thursday), a special session was held by members of parliament to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

