The BC Wildfire Service says a planned ignition is underway on the Bearhole Lake wildfire.

The 400 hectare ignition is taking place on the north flank of the fire this afternoon (Tuesday) to support direct attack efforts.

The BC Wildfire Service says large amounts of smoke will be highly visible in the area, and is expected to drift into Alberta.

As of 2:57 this afternoon, the fire is mapped at 6,531 hectares, and is still considered a Wildfire of Note.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, fire behaviour remained relatively low, while slightly cooler temperatures, light winds, and higher relatively humidity helped moderate the fire behaviour.

The Battleship Mountain Wildfire continues to burn as well.

As of 11:53 this morning, the fire was mapped at 28,765 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is around 4 kilometres from the WAC Bennett Dam and 8 Kilometres from the District of Hudson’s Hope.

The leading edge is from the ignition operations that occurred on September 11th.

They add the areas on the south flank of the fire are still displaying aggressive fire behaviour, which is expected to continue over the coming days.