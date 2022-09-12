The Prince George Cougars visited the site of the former Lejac Residential School today. (Monday)

“After the discovery last May of the 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential school the Cougars contacted us to ask how they should acknowledge the discovery and honour kids who didn’t make it home from residential schools,” Said Lhedli T’enneh Chief Dolleen Logan.

“We suggested they could start by informing the players, coaches, and staff about this dark chapter in Canadian history, and then help us never forget the lost children, survivors, their families, and communities.”

Logan added COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Cougars from visiting the school, instead Elder Quaw gave a presentation about his life at Lejac.

- Advertisement -

“Most of us did not learn much about residential schools in Canada during our school years so it was very helpful to have a residential school Survivor help us better understand what life was like for most Indigenous students who attended Lejac,” said Cougars Director of Business operations Taylor Dakers.

“We thank the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation for partnering with us and for helping our players, coaches, and staff better understand the truth about residential schools so we can walk together together on the path towards reconciliation.”

The Cougars will continue to acknowledge their partnership with the Lheidli T’enneh during their home game on September 30th, which is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Cougars are also hosting a community barbeque in Vanderhoof tonight.