Mourners hoping to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II will have to wait in a very long line.

The U.K. government issued a set of guidelines yesterday (Sunday) for people planning to file past the late Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at the Palace

Westminister from Wednesday afternoon until September 19th.

Visitors will have to pass through airport-style security and they can only bring one small bag with one zipper opening.

They won’t be allowed to take any pictures or use their cell phones in the security search area or in the palace itself.

A state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, will be held on Monday, September 19th.

