Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsMunicipal election 2022: who is running?
FeaturedNews

Municipal election 2022: who is running?

By Will Peters
(courtesy of Elections Canada)

The nomination period for this year’s municipal election has closed.

Vanderhoof has three mayoral candidates fighting to full the vacant chair:

  • George Funk
  • Ken Holden
  • Kevin Moutray

There will also be 13 people fighting for the six seats on city council, including four incumbents:

  • Tom Bulmer
  • Jeff Craig
  • Brad Dejax
  • Brian Frenkel*
  • Cyndi Lauze*
  • Eric Lytle
  • Ernest Martens
  • Kurt McKee
  • Spencer Siemens*
  • Bill Teichroeb
  • Henry Thiessen
  • David Van Dolah
  • Ken Young*

Fort St. James has two mayoral candidates, Martin Elphee challenging Bob Motion’s campaign for re-election.

There are also 6 candidates running for four council spots, with two incumbents:

  • Corbett Boschman
  • Judith Friesen
  • Brenda Gouglas
  • Jennifer Howell*
  • Brad Miller*
  • Kris Nielsen

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News