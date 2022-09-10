The nomination period for this year’s municipal election has closed.

Vanderhoof has three mayoral candidates fighting to full the vacant chair:

George Funk

Ken Holden

Kevin Moutray

There will also be 13 people fighting for the six seats on city council, including four incumbents:

Tom Bulmer

Jeff Craig

Brad Dejax

Brian Frenkel*

Cyndi Lauze*

Eric Lytle

Ernest Martens

Kurt McKee

Spencer Siemens*

Bill Teichroeb

Henry Thiessen

David Van Dolah

Ken Young*

Fort St. James has two mayoral candidates, Martin Elphee challenging Bob Motion’s campaign for re-election.

There are also 6 candidates running for four council spots, with two incumbents: