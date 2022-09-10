The nomination period for this year’s municipal election has closed.
Vanderhoof has three mayoral candidates fighting to full the vacant chair:
- George Funk
- Ken Holden
- Kevin Moutray
There will also be 13 people fighting for the six seats on city council, including four incumbents:
- Tom Bulmer
- Jeff Craig
- Brad Dejax
- Brian Frenkel*
- Cyndi Lauze*
- Eric Lytle
- Ernest Martens
- Kurt McKee
- Spencer Siemens*
- Bill Teichroeb
- Henry Thiessen
- David Van Dolah
- Ken Young*
Fort St. James has two mayoral candidates, Martin Elphee challenging Bob Motion’s campaign for re-election.
There are also 6 candidates running for four council spots, with two incumbents:
- Corbett Boschman
- Judith Friesen
- Brenda Gouglas
- Jennifer Howell*
- Brad Miller*
- Kris Nielsen