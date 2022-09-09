The employment picture in BC continues to hold steady.

According to Stats Canada’s August Labour Force Survey, our province’s unemployment rate came in at 4.8% – the second-lowest among all the provinces trailing only Quebec, which has a mark of 4.5.

Analyst Vince Ferrao spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“The 4.8% represents about 137,000 people unemployed. A year ago, we had 176,000 unemployed British Columbians.”

Nationally, for the first time in seven months, Canada’s jobless mark went up to 5.4% in August after it was 4.9 in July.

Our country’s economy lost about 40 thousand jobs.

In nearby Prince George, the jobless rate came in at 5.1% last month, a sizeable drop from July when it was 5.8.

“Specifically, the unemployment rate of 5.1 represents about 3,000 unemployed people. A year ago, there were slightly more at 3,700,” added Ferrao.

Here is the breakdown by province: