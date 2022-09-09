Listen Live

BC’s jobless mark comes in at 4.8% in August

By Brendan Pawliw
Jobs photo supplied by Pixabay

The employment picture in BC continues to hold steady.

According to Stats Canada’s August Labour Force Survey, our province’s unemployment rate came in at 4.8% – the second-lowest among all the provinces trailing only Quebec, which has a mark of 4.5.

Analyst Vince Ferrao spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“The 4.8% represents about 137,000 people unemployed. A year ago, we had 176,000 unemployed British Columbians.”

Nationally, for the first time in seven months, Canada’s jobless mark went up to 5.4% in August after it was 4.9 in July.

Our country’s economy lost about 40 thousand jobs.

In nearby Prince George, the jobless rate came in at 5.1% last month, a sizeable drop from July when it was 5.8.

“Specifically, the unemployment rate of 5.1 represents about 3,000 unemployed people. A year ago, there were slightly more at 3,700,” added Ferrao.

Here is the breakdown by province:

  • Quebec 4.5%
  • British Columbia 4.8%
  • Saskatchewan 4.9%
  • British Columbia 4.7%
  • Manitoba 5.3%
  • Alberta 5.4%
  • Ontario 5.7%
  • Prince Edward Island 7.3%
  • New Brunswick/Nova Scotia 7.6%
  • Newfoundland and Labrador 10.5%
