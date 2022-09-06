Listen Live

Prince George Cougars hosting community event in Vanderhoof

By Darin Bain
Prince George Cougars (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

The Prince George Cougars are coming to Vanderhoof.

The Cougars will be hosting a Community Barbeque and autograph signing at the Vanderhoof arena on Monday next week.

There will also be street hockey games played with this year’s team.

