The Prince George Cougars are coming to Vanderhoof.
The Cougars will be hosting a Community Barbeque and autograph signing at the Vanderhoof arena on Monday next week.
There will also be street hockey games played with this year’s team.
See you soon Vanderhoof! 🏒 🌭
We are making our way west next Monday to hang out with the fantastic people in Vanderhoof.
Join us for a BBQ and play street hockey with the 2022-23 Cougars!#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/tRssWdczSe
— PG Cougars (@PGCougars) September 6, 2022