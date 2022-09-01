Listen Live

BC’s $1.6 billion surplus should be higher: Auditor General

By Darin Bain
Stock image of Canadian money. (VistaRadio Stock Image)

BC’s Auditor General says the budget surplus announced earlier this week should have been four times higher.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson put the surplus at $1.6-billion dollars for the last fiscal year, up from a projected deficit of $9.7-billlion.

But Michael Pickup’s office says, if the province had followed generally-accepted accounting principles, that surplus should have been $6.5-billion dollars higher.

The Auditor General has protested, for years, the way the provincial government records its liabilities, expenses, and revenue.

With Files from Vista National News Wire

