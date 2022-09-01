BC’s Auditor General says the budget surplus announced earlier this week should have been four times higher.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson put the surplus at $1.6-billion dollars for the last fiscal year, up from a projected deficit of $9.7-billlion.

But Michael Pickup’s office says, if the province had followed generally-accepted accounting principles, that surplus should have been $6.5-billion dollars higher.

The Auditor General has protested, for years, the way the provincial government records its liabilities, expenses, and revenue.

–With Files from Vista National News Wire