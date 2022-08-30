Several people were arrested and a large quantity of cocaine, cash, and firearms were seized after the Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants on three houses.

“On August 27, 2022 the Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit brought a drug trafficking investigation to conclusion with the arrest of the suspects in a commercial parking lot off Newman Road. After the arrest, three search warrants were executed on properties on Ash Street, Eagle Road, and Pollard Road.”

RCMP say five men were arrested and police seized just under five kilometres of cocaine, $92,900 in cash, and 15 firearms.

Quesnel received assistance from units based out of Williams Lake and Prince George, including Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and Police Dog Services.

Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen says the investigation resulted in the largest drug seizure for the Quesnel RCMP.

“The partnership with other assisting police units was crucial to the success. The Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit remains committed to reducing community harm by targeting drug and property offenders who are committing crime for their own personal gain.”

Corporal Matt Isaak says the amount of cocaine and money seized during this investigation speaks to the sheer volume of illicit drugs this group was distributing in the area.

“By confiscating 15 firearms from this criminal network, we were able to reduce the chance of violence, which is also associated to the drug trade.”

All five men have since been released from custody.

Charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and charges for firearm related offences, have now been forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now