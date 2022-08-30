The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating after one person was injured following a police involved shooting.

At around 3:30 a.m. this morning (Tuesday), the RCMP responded to a report of a break, enter and theft of a boat in Topley Landing, approximately 50 kilometers north of Highway 16 between Houston and Burns Lake.

RCMP said officers gathered near a bridge in the area where a vehicle approached and members noted it was towing a boat believed to be stolen from the lodge.

Police added that the vehicle drove towards one of the officers who then fired their service pistol.

The driver sustained a non-life threatening injury where they were taken by Emergency Health Services to a local hospital for medical assessment and cleared for police custody.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The driver and a passenger from the vehicle were arrested in connection with the initial theft investigation.

According to RCMP, the scene has been secured and is being processed.

Actions of police are now under investigation by the IIO and no further information will be released by the RCMP.