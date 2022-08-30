The BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) has stood down job action at BC Public Service worksites following a return to the bargaining table.

According to a news release, effective immediately, the union’s overtime ban has ended, and preparations are underway to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations in Richmond, Delta, Victoria, and Kamloops.

The BCGEU said the Public Service Bargaining Committee returned to the bargaining table on Thursday of last week and has made significant progress.

The parties’ media and member communications blackout will continue.

The BCGEU represents about 33,000 employees across the province, including some 1,400 in Prince George and another two hundred in the Nechako Valley and Bulkley Valley Lakes District.