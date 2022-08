B-C Emergency Health Services is looking into what it calls the “heartbreaking loss” of an infant in the southern Interior last week.

Reports say the infant died in the town of Barriere, north of Kamloops.

There was no ambulance available at the time.

Ambulance Paramedics of B-C says it will continue to push the government to address staffing issues.

It says a shortage of paramedics has left smaller communities across the province without access to ambulances for long periods of time.