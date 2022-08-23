Talks are ready to continue with the BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) and the provincial government.

The BCGEU said the bargaining committee has accepted an invitation from the province to return to the bargaining table.

They said bargaining is expected to resume soon, but logistics are still being confirmed.

The Union’s current job action will remain in place to maintain pressure on the provincial government.

The parties have agreed to a media and member communications blackout so no further comment will be made.

Strike action began on Monday, August 15th, as picket lines started at four liquor distribution sites across BC in Kamloops, Victoria, Richmond, and Delta.

Yesterday (Monday), they also implemented an overtime ban for BCGEU members.

The Union represents 33,000 government employees across BC, including 1,400 in Prince George and another 200 in the Nechako Valley and Bulkley Lakes District.