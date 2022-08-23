Police say they’re investigating all possibilities, as they try to discover how a driver managed to slam into a wedding party in West Vancouver over the weekend.

Two women in their 60s were killed, and several other people were sent to hospital, including the female driver.

The woman was leaving her property, which was adjacent to the wedding celebration, at the time.

Investigators say, while they know what happened, they still don’t know why.

Among the causes, they’re looking into include drug or alcohol impairment, a medical episode, and mechanical failure.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire