Another public service union is getting set to launch strike action.
The Professional Employees Association issued a 72-hour notice to the government yesterday (Wednesday), meaning they could begin job actions on Saturday.
The union represents 12 hundred professionals working for the province, including pharmacists, psychologists, engineers, and veterinarians.
The biggest issue as with the B-C General Employees Union is wage protection against inflation.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire
- Advertisement -