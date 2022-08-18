A University of Toronto study finds almost 16 percent of households across Canada suffered food insecurity in 2021.

Almost six million people, including 1.4-million children, had inadequate or insecure access to food due to financial reasons.

The highest rate is in Alberta, with 20 percent of families, one in five suffering from the problem last year.

In B-C, the rate is below the national average, at 14.9 percent.

The study’s authors say the level and persistence of food insecurity in Canada is “disturbing.”

They’re hoping the results direct more government effort into helping those families on low incomes.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire